River of Light hailed a shining success

The afterglow of Liverpool’s River of Light is burning bright with the event once again boosting the local economy.

Across 17 nights, more than 250,000 people – a record number to visit the trail – headed to the city centre to enjoy the free outdoor trail which was organised by Liverpool City Council’s award-winning Culture Liverpool team.

Each evening, thousands of people travelled the 2km-long route, enjoying ten large-scale artworks – a mix of world premiere commissions alongside pieces not showcased in Liverpool before. Running from 21 October until 6 November, the theme Unexpected Twist played homage to the hugely successful World Gymnastics Championships 2022 which were taking place in the city at the same time.

And River of Light’s popularity was felt across the city centre with footfall up, and restaurants, bars and shops reporting a boost in sales.

Liverpool ONE found that post 5pm (when the event started) they saw a 27 per cent increase in footfall compared to 2021, and in the same timescale, their stores were boosted by an additional 6 per cent. In the period River of Light was on, they welcomed 1.7million visitors to their stores, and overall sales were up at least 5 per cent. Data is still being processed so this figure could increase.

Liverpool ONE says the October half-term week was the busiest week of the year to date. In comparison to 2019 pre-pandemic figures, footfall was up 4 per cent. Post 5pm footfall was up 89 per cent during the half-term week, with retail store visits up 37 per cent and restaurant visits up 35 per cent.

Liverpool BID Company reported a significant increase in Church Street footfall day-on-day in comparison with 2019 – with the October event dates proving to be the busiest. Week days experienced an increase of nearly 70 per cent and at weekends it was up by 42 per cent.

Royal Albert Dock Liverpool also welcomed the additional evening visitors with many businesses located on the estate, noting a boost in sales.

And it wasn’t just the retail sector which benefitted from the event. There has been overwhelmingly positive feedback from the local, national and international artists involved in this year’s River of Light trail, with many praising the Liverpool audience, the response to their work and the warm welcome they received here.

A full impact report, which will include feedback from visitors, will now be compiled and the final figures will be released in the new year.

To see a gallery of images from River of Light 2022, visit www.visitliverpool.com/riveroflight.

Anyone who explored the trail is encouraged to fill in the online survey to provide the team with feedback which will help shape future events. The survey can be found here.

River Of Light was delivered by Liverpool City Council’s Culture Liverpool team and was supported by Arts Council England.

To find out more about Culture Liverpool and to find out more about cultural events in the city, head to the official website.