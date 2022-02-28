Rising star promoted at East of England Arena

Nicole Hankins, former event manager at East of England Arena, has been promoted to the role of senior event manager, having started out as an account manager at the venue in 2019, the venue announced today.

Pamela Newbould, head of events at East of England Arena, remarked on Hankins’ rapid promotions over the last three years, saying, “Nicole has proven to be a powerhouse at managing events and looking after our clients. She’s gleefully taken on new responsibilities at every opportunity and her ability to squeeze every last ounce of success out of our events has been integral to the business.”

In her new role, Hankins will support the heads of department and wider senior team to make sure that operationally events run successfully with good client and customer feedback, but are also profitable for the business. Hankins will also ensure that, within the events department, staff development and career progression support will be available for all.

Hankins welcomed the Arena’s decision, saying, “I’m so pleased to have been promoted to the Arena’s senior event manager. It’s a bigger role with new responsibilities that I’m eager to dig into, and there’s so much to learn from Pamela and the team.”

Lee Sharp, managing director, added, “Nicole has shown a fearless determination to deliver the best possible results under some challenging circumstances over the last three years and her well-deserved promotion comes as no surprise. I have every confidence she will be an excellent senior event manager and can look forward to a stellar career in events and exhibitions ahead of her if she so chooses.”