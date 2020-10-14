Riot of red lights hail Survival Tour’s Bristol stop

A swathe of Bristol’s event industry, including representatives from Upfest, Richmond Event Management, St Pauls Carnival, Crosstown Concerts, Prestige Events and 24 Carrot Catering, gathered on Monday 12 October to welcome the #WeMakeEvents’ Survival Tour cycle team rode into the city.

Utopium and Evans Audio and Staging, supported by Five Star Crew, lit venues in red to welcome the riders as they dropped in on other venues in the city including Thekla, the Louisiana, the Hippodrome, Ashton Gate Stadium and the O2 Academy before finishing outside the 2,070 capacity Bristol Beacon.

At the start of the traditional touring season, Loudsound’s Steve Reynolds and Mike Trasmundi together with Mark Ward, Harry Ford and Tyler Cole-Homes from Proper Productions, are riding from Newcastle to London, up to 125k daily, via venues and festival sites, to raise money and consciousness for the UK’s live event industry.

“Having worked in the entertainment business for so many years we all felt we had to do something,” Steve Reynolds said. “To raise awareness [among] the public, who rarely see us behind the scenes, and to inform the government of the impending collapse of this sector, which has grown year-on-year and is regarded as the best in the world.”

You can donate to the Survival Tour here