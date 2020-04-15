RHC secures 5-year agreement with AgriScot

AgriScot, Scotland’s farm business event, has signed a five-year, six-figure deal with RHASS’ events business, the Royal Highland Centre (RHC).

The agreement follows 25 years of successful AgriScot exhibitions hosted at the venue since 1994 (DairyScot 1994 – AgriScot 2019).

The AgriScot 2020 event will take place on 18th November and the deal will secure its location at the 120-acre RHC events space at Ingliston until 2025.

Welcoming the announcement, AgriScot Chairman, Robert Neill, said:

“RHC is a natural home for AgriScot and the recent upgrading of the infrastructure, buildings and car parking makes it, without doubt, the best venue to showcase our sector. The team at RHASS are great to work with, understand our industry and the location and facilities are top class. This makes for a positive experience for both our exhibitors and our visitors.”

Adding to Robert’s comments, Alan Laidlaw, RHASS’ Chief Executive said:

“It is important to the sector now more than ever that we have something to look forward to and AgriScot is set in the calendar and we hope will have great timing after the autumn work is completed. This year’s event is set to be bigger and better than before. As a result of significant funding in RHC, technology and our new facilities will continue to play a big part in leading trade events like AgriScot.”

Visitors to the event will see new areas and improvements this year and these will continue through the next few years as the partnership between RHASS and AgriScot develops further.

The RHC has recently been hit by numerous cancellations as a result of restrictions placed by Covid-19. RHASS is hoping that this deal will be the start of the events industry beginning to re-emerge and be part of a busy quarter of rescheduled events late in the year.

Alan added: “It has been a challenging time for the sector and likewise RHASS. The Society relies heavily on the funding that RHC generates to allow us to carry out our charitable remit. We continue to secure RHASS’ future during these difficult times by making the best use of our assets: our relationship with the AgriScot team is a good example of our careful stewardship.”