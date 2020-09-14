Revellers enjoy live music and sunshine at Wild Fields Festival

Live music fans have enjoyed a socially distanced festival held at the Norfolk Showground.

More than 30 artists performed at Wild Fields Festival which took place on Saturday, September 12 and Sunday, September 13.

The two-day event was an incarnation of the successful Wild Paths Festival which had been forced to cancel due to coronavirus.

The inaugural Wild Paths Festival was held last year at 23 city venues over four days with 200 acts.

Both events are the brain child of Ben Street, 33, the former drummer in a band called Coasts who performed at festivals across the world including Coachella and Glastonbury.

Advertisement

Among artists who performed at Wild Fields Festival, were Another Sky, Olivia Dean, Lauran Hibberd and Indoor Pets.

On Saturday, the headliners were Gengahr, a critically acclaimed four-piece from Stoke Newington in London.

KOKOROKO, a female led Afrobeat eight-piece band also from the capital, took the top billing on Sunday.

Day 2 of Wild Fields Festival at the Royal Norfolk Showground in Norwich. Picture- Danielle Booden

They were joined on the main stage by local artists including Maya Law, The Islas and Nebula Sun.

Acts who performed on the second stage over the weekend included Molly Willis, Gail, Emily Parrish, Gracie, Sam Eagle, Freya Roy, Charlotte Ware and Olly Davies.

Mr Street had previously told this newspaper: “I think wherever you situate an event you should champion the music around it and Norwich has an undiscovered music scene – around 60pc of acts will be local.”

“We were overwhelmed with the feedback for Wild Paths and had almost 4,000 people attend, so it gave us the confidence to push on and do Wild Fields.”

As well as a jam-packed line-up, festival goers were treated to a host of delicious food and drink stalls.

They included The Cabin, a Cromer based taco shop, Honest Kitchen, a company in Norwich which focuses on healthy food and Elsie’s Pizza, a family run mobile wood fired pizza catering company from Norwich.

Olivia Dean performing on day 2 of Wild Fields Festival at the Royal Norfolk Showground in Norwich. Picture- Danielle Booden

Audiences were kept safe with roped off zones spaced two metres apart for groups of up to six and marshalled queues for the food stalls, bars and toilets.

Originally published at on 14th September 2020. SOURCE