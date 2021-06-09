Restarting the live events sector with Summer Festivals and Outdoor events

With the final straight on the roadmap out of lockdown due in the next few weeks, fingers crossed, according to One World Rental, provider of technology including point of sale, wi-fi and technical event staffing to the festival and live events sector, demand from organisers is high and bespoke planning for this summer well underway.

As the official hardware partner to iZettle and Square, leading EPOS platforms, One World Rental has vast experience in supporting organisers and clients as they deliver some of the biggest, best-known music festivals and summer events in the country. From payment systems to digital signage and technical staffing, One World Rentals’ catalogue covers it.

Expertise in technical deployment and staffing solutions, coupled with an unrivalled inventory of innovative and agile product solutions, has made One World Rental a go-to partner for organisers globally.

A tech rental firm it might be, but One World Rental is operated by a dedicated, practiced, large-scale events team and works with clients through every step of the event journey; concept creation and site planning to analytics and feedback.

As vaccines start to break Covid’s grip on the country, innovative, creative temporary venues are answering increased demand from consumers who want to interact and engage with each other again.

Through technology, meeting customer needs and providing efficiency of service, One World Rental is working with organisers to deliver their shows safely.

“The core objective of any event is to ensure that the attendees have an enjoyable experience and using technology to support this in the service journey is integral,” Kashif Din, managing director at One World Rental, says.

A simple thing such as payment delays and queues to service areas can influence that process negatively, so choosing a partner that can elevate the experience by utilising software, hardware, networking and overall project management support is crucial.

Installing bespoke networks ahead of an event One World Rentals provides the strong and stable wi-fi point of sale systems rely on and the company can deliver additional wi-fi enabled services, revenue makers for the organisers, as required.

One World Rental’s EPOS team helps prospecting clients to maximise their ROI from potential sponsors with a bespoke marketing landing page, capturing customers details via an ordering portal.

Due to the fast-changing events landscape, One World Rental has also adopted products to fit the remote service elements of a ‘post-Covid’ landscape, including guidance on table QR code printing and best fit design layouts for seated customers.

“One World Rental’s objective is to make the life of an event professional as organised and efficient as possible by providing proper technology solutions,” Din says.