Relocation needed for Steeldeck’s expansion

Top of Article

Steeldeck Rentals has today announced that it has relocated its Manchester office to Unit D, Lyntown Trading Estate, Lynwell Road, Eccles, Manchester M30 9QG. The Manchester operational team have outgrown their current space, and the new location will support Steeldeck’s commitment for growth while providing additional benefits to clients.

For over 30 years, Steeldeck Rentals has provided bespoke stage hire and seating solutions for any type of events, across multiple industries including broadcasting, theatres, music festivals, schools and sports. With an excellent reputation for quality of product and service, Steeldeck operates from offices based in London and Manchester in order to serve clients across the UK.

Following an increase in demand, the requirement for a new office was apparent. Turnover for 2022 doubled compared to the profitable pre Covid 2019 trading year. Steeldeck has seen an uplift in events resulting in new and repeat clients requiring their product and services,

particularly in the North of the country.

The exciting relocation for the Manchester team will ensure they deliver more projects, can easily build bespoke kit, and provide improved logistics access with 10,000 sq ft of warehouse space, benefiting the London team to store extra kit. Natural light floods the 2,000 sq ft of office space which has been refurbished to high specification.

The new office with its secure gated yard is perfectly situated with Lyntown Trading Estate located next to the M602, and easily accessible for motorways to Liverpool, Leeds and the rest of the country. Eccles is 20 minutes away from central Manchester and 10 minutes away from Media City, where Steeldeck are regularly delivering for iconic broadcasting events throughout the year.

Steeldeck Regional Director, Katie Mountain said:

“We are delighted to relocate to our new office space in Eccles. The move reaffirms the increased demand we are experiencing in the North, and ensures we continue our commitment to serving our clients with the original Steeldeck product for all types of events. This is a really

exciting time for both the growth of Steeldeck and the event industry.”