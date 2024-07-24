Registrations open for brand new industry ‘Delivering Sustainable Events’ training course

On Wednesday 24th July 2024, registration of interest will open for a new comprehensive, mixed format learning course focusing on how to deliver sustainable events.

Developed by Worlds Better in partnership with the Event Academy, the course exclusively for experienced event managers will give professionals the knowledge and skills to deliver holistically sustainable events.

Chrissie Beck, founder of sustainability consultancy for the live events industry Worlds Better, has developed the ‘Delivering Sustainable Events’ course as part of her quest to drive industry wide positive change. Drawing on Chrissie’s 20 year experience delivering events and leading a pioneering sustainability consultancy for the events industry, teamed up with the Event Academy’s reputation in developing comprehensive training courses for students to gain the skills to thrive in the events industry, the course will provide event managers with tangible skills on how to deliver successful events sustainably.

Event professionals believe that sustainability should be a priority in the industry, yet they currently feel undereducated on how to achieve sustainable outcomes. In response to a clear need for more comprehensive education in our industry, the course aims to cover all the critical information that event managers need.

The 12-week course Delivering Sustainable Events, will take seasoned event professionals through:

An introduction to sustainability

Climate change and carbon literacy

Social & economic sustainability and governance

Environmental sustainable event practices

Measuring the impact of events

How to build a sustainable supply chain and resilience for the future

Navigating inevitable challenges; building a business case for sustainability and problem solving

Influencing stakeholders and influencing behaviour change

Storytelling and avoiding greenwashing

Sustainability certifications/accreditations

Assuring due diligence; writing sustainability objectives and a sustainability management plan

How to conduct a sustainability audit of an event (and conducting an event audit with the group)

And using key sustainability performance learnings to inform continual improvement

Chrissie Beck said: “I love the events industry, but I can see that we are not transitioning towards a sustainable future fast enough. I’ve found that most event managers in the industry care deeply about their work, its legacy and want to produce sustainable events but are quickly blocked by not knowing what to do, whilst also under considerable time and brief constraints. I’m thrilled to have combined my passion for education with my experience and knowledge into this course, with the overall goal to provide event professionals everything they need to deliver sustainable events even in the most challenging of circumstances, making the world better one event at a time.”

Claire Derrick, Co-Founder and Principal of the Event Academy, expressed her enthusiasm for the new partnership with Chrissie and the team at Worlds Better. “We are delighted to be partnering with Chrissie and the team at Worlds Better to deliver this course. It will not only teach the academics of sustainable event delivery but also facilitate students to actively create their own sustainability strategies whilst on the course. This is a practical, no-nonsense, and highly effective way of up-skilling taught by experts who are the best in the industry,” said Derrick.

Delivering Sustainable Events is a comprehensive suite of 12 learning modules. Learners will need to commit approximately 3 hours each Thursday for 9 weeks to the course with a mix of on-demand and virtual learning. In week 10 learners will need to attend 3 consecutive days face to face in London for practical learning application. Finally, learners will need to pass an assessment and write a dissertation in weeks 11 and 12 to apply their learnings to their role and/or industry.

To find out more about Delivering Sustainable Events and to register your interest, please visit: https://eventacademy.com/delivering-sustainable-events-course/