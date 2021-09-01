Register now for Event Tech Live 2021

Event Tech Live (ETL) 2021 is open for registration.

Taking place across the first week in November, the show’s eighth edition will welcome visitors in-person at the Old Truman Brewery and virtually.

In its first hybrid year, Event Tech Live comes to town with a whole lot to talk about. Expect exhibitors and their latest tech solutions from right around the world, 100 speakers and 80 sessions across four stages together with exclusive digital content for those tuning into the show from home or from the office.

Event Tech Live co-founder, Adam Parry, comments: “It’s great to be back! ETL 21 is happening! In every dimension!

“There is so much to learn about and to see – event technology has raced ahead over the last 18 months – and we have delivered two very successful virtual shows in that time, one of them a launch. All the plans are in place and we’re confident that Event Tech Live will be a perfect site for sore eyes…”

Register early to get involved the show, the hype and the chat – with organisers, sponsors, exhibitors and speakers.

Event Tech Live is at the Old Truman Brewery, East London on November 3rd and 4th, and online from Monday 1st to Friday 5th.