Register for Event Tech Live Las Vegas 2023

Registration for the first Event Tech Live (ETL) Las Vegas is now open.

The only exclusively event technology show in the United States, ETL Vegas will be in-person at The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas, on April 26th & 27th 2023 replete with all the brand’s celebrated hallmarks: from international content and exhibitors – AccessLoop, Entegy, Glisser, Hubilo and Klay among the latter – to non-stop innovation.

In common with ETL London, STOVA, ‘the definitive event technology eco-system’, a product of the companies formerly known as MeetingPlay, Aventri and eventcore, is registration partner for the Vegas event.

Adam Parry, co-founder of Event Tech Live, comments: “I’ve said it before, but technology – in any shape, in any sector – can’t stand still. That energy infects ETL and makes it a sure fit with Las Vegas 2023. A jam-packed agenda is taking shape, all the high rollers will be there. Get registered. Invite your network. Get involved!”

Event Tech Live Las Vegas is a FREE-TO-ATTEND event, register now.