RefTech partners with Realise to drive USA expansion

RefTech, the award-winning provider of innovative event registration and scanning solutions, has created a strategic partnership with Realise to propel the company’s expansion throughout the United States. Through this collaboration, RefTech’s cutting edge event registration systems will be readily available across the entire USA and will be supported by Realise’s expert onsite project management.

RefTech has a decade of experience in supplying events in the USA, so the partnership will ensure their services are more affordable and accessible with seamless onsite project management throughout the country.

Margaret Reeves, managing director of RefTech, emphasised the significance of this partnership: “Event and exhibition organisers can now harness the benefits of our award-winning registration systems for their events across the USA. Our clients are organisers of conferences, exhibitions and corporate events and they can now opt for either self-service or managed support. With the Realise team, they gain access to trusted onsite expertise, ensuring smooth operations akin to their UK events.”

David Preston, CEO of Realise, underscored the user-centric approach of the partnership: “Our priority is to empower organisers to maximize the benefits of their RefTech registration solution without needing to delve into the intricacies of technology. By functioning as an extension of the onsite event team, we enable organisers to divert their focus elsewhere, knowing that their registration needs are expertly handled.”

For more information about RefTech’s world-class technology for seamless delivery of registration, badging, scanning, reporting, and secure event data solutions, please visit RefTech’s website

For more information about how Realise tailors event and training services to help you stress less and get more from your events, event technology, and team, please visit realiseevents.us.