ReedPop announces new “ReedPop ENGAGE” data platform, combining user data from websites and live events to offer unrivalled insights for commercial partners

ReedPop, the world’s leading provider of pop-culture events and journalism, today debuts its next-generation audience targeting platform, ReedPop ENGAGE, offering in-depth user insights across the company’s entire community of digital and in-person customers.

Built in partnership with Permutive’s privacy-forward infrastructure, ReedPop ENGAGE is a world-first audience platform which unites ReedPop’s unrivalled global reach in market-leading events and digital journalism. Fusing the data from attendees of live events with the rich data sets from ReedPop’s internationally-respected digital media brands in videogames, comics and tabletop, ReedPop ENGAGE delivers a truly unique commercial platform to target pop-culture fans worldwide.

ReedPop’s editorial brands, including Digital Foundry, Eurogamer and Rock Paper Shotgun, deliver the most credible reporting and analysis in their respective fields. Its portfolio of live events including New York Comic Con, PAX, MCM and EGX unite the world’s most dedicated fans of movies, comics and TV in days-long celebrations of pop culture. Its most recent digital launch, Popverse, delivers exclusive pop-culture content to paying subscribers worldwide. ReedPop ENGAGE unites passive and active data from across the physical and digital realms, including content consumption, targeted user surveys, ticket sales and interaction with physical stands and signage. The resultant profiles offer unparalleled detail to target client campaigns.

“Our brands have always attracted the most dedicated fans around the world – the communities on our websites and the audiences at our live shows have proven that time and again, in the value they deliver to our clients,” said Dan Robinson, Group Vice President of Sales at ReedPop. “ReedPop ENGAGE means we can back that up with granular, in-depth data that shows how our users stand apart, and enables us to target bespoke audiences that deliver unique, proven campaigns for our clients.”

“First-party data strategies like the ones employed by ReedPop ENGAGE uniquely capable of activating audiences at scale responsibly,” says Permutive co-founder and CEO Joe Root. “As we look toward a future that’s privacy-forward and doesn’t rely on third-party cookies, partners such as ReedPop, who can safely bring together an ecosystem of audiences, are poised for tremendous success.”

ReedPop ENGAGE leverages ReedPop’s in-house content platform, Brockman, which powers its gaming and pop culture websites; Atlas, the global ticketing platform for ReedPop events worldwide and Apester, a market-leading user survey tool which enables targeted polls of key audiences to identify exactly which products, trends and topics they want to engage with. Apester surveys are deployed across the ReedPop portfolio, enabling ReedPop ENGAGE to capture both broad sentiment and product-specific insights.

The ReedPop ENGAGE platform is live now following an extensive deployment process collecting a rich variety of first-party data across ReedPop’s core gaming and pop culture brands. It will expand over the coming months to include additional audience insights from ReedPop websites and events including E3, the foundational event for games creators and consumers, returning to Los Angeles Convention Center in June 2023.