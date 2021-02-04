Reed Exhibitions taps Richard Prentice to head up sales analytics

Reed Exhibitions has announced that Richard Prentice has been appointed Sales Analytics Manager of its new global Group Sales Analytics Team, effective 1 February 2021 and, reporting to Julian Barker, Group Strategy Director.

His role will be to lead a new team of specialists to support the company’s face-to-face business and the rapidly increasing use of digital products by leveraging sales and marketing data analytichass to create value and efficiency for customers.

Commenting on the appointment, Julian Barker, Group Strategy Director, said, “Richard is a fantastic addition to our team, bringing a deep understanding of data collection and analysis. Richard’s experience in designing and managing analytics consulting projects, as well as developing systems and processes for sales measurement will be crucial as we streamline the way we work and provide continued growth for our customers.”

Richard Prentice said, “I am delighted to be joining Reed Exhibitions at such an important time in its digital transformation. The opportunity of creating a dynamic Sales Analytics team for the company – leveraging on my experience to drive performance and create value – is something I am very much looking forward too.”