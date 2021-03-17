Reed Exhibitions names Gaby Appleton as global chief digital product officer

Reed Exhibitions (RX) today announced that Gaby Appleton has been named as the company’s first chief digital product officer.

In this newly created role, Gaby will work across the global Reed Exhibitions business, spanning 22 countries and over 400 events. She will be responsible for the company’s digital Strategy and Execution and will also lead the RX Digital Community. Gaby will report to Brian Brittain, chief operating officer and Richard Mortimore, chief commercial officer.

Hugh Jones, CEO of Reed Exhibitions, said: “At RX, we’re transforming annual events into continual connections, opening up more doors for more customers and in more places, than ever before. Digital innovation which surrounds and enhances events is becoming mainstream, expected, and valuable. These digital solutions will both enhance and extend the value of the event marketplace. With Gaby’s arrival, our talent, technology and intelligence will be able to grow exponentially which in turn will deliver extraordinary new opportunities for our customers’ businesses.”

Commenting on the appointment, Brian Brittain, chief operating officer said: “Gaby has extensive experience in transforming businesses and driving digital innovation, most recently on secondment as Product Director for NHS Test and Trace in the UK from one of our sister companies, Elsevier. This experience will be brought to bear on RX as we continue to build brilliantdigital products for all our B2B and B2C events. With Gaby on board we will be even better placed to delight our customers and visitors through the power of digital as well as face-to-face.”

Commenting on her appointment, Gaby Appleton said: “I am very happy to be joining the Reed Exhibitions team at such an exciting time in its history. I’m looking forward to the challenges and opportunities ahead, supporting our people and our fantastic show brands to connect 365 days a year across multiple platforms. Now more than ever the power of combined face-to-face events and digital must come together to reboot and reconnect communities and sectors around the world, driving growth for all. I can’t wait to get started.”