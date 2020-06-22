Reed Exhibitions announces vice president of product development

Today, Reed Exhibitions announces that Jamie Harrison has been named vice president of product development for Reed Exhibitions. Jamie replaces Richard Remington, who left the company to join sister company Elsevier as the managing director of submissions systems and snalytics. Harrison will report to Brian Brittain, chief technology officer for Reed Exhibitions.

Jamie Harrison has been with the company for 11 years, rising from the UK e-marketing department to vice president of product development for Reed Exhibitions. In his new role, he will oversee product development in Reed Exhibitions focusing specifically on customer facing services, including the web platform Atlas, in order to drive revenue and efficiencies, continuous learning and improvement using data driven methodologies.

“I’m delighted that Jamie is in this role. He has been the driving force behind the development of our global website platform, Atlas, which is adding value and improving customer experiences across more than 500 of our events, with rollout on target for completion by the end of 2020” said Brian Brittain, chief technology officer, Reed Exhibitions. “Under Jamie’s vision and guidance our digital innovation team is already playing a critical role in keeping our customers virtually connected and informed throughout the pandemic and I’m excited by the opportunities we’ll have to transform our business in the future.”

Jamie Harrison said, ‘I’m super excited about this new role. Our job is to ensure we develop and launch the products and platforms that make the most sense for our events, be them web based or virtual. I work with a fantastic team who have already gone above and beyond during this most challenging of times and by continuing to innovate we’ll make our business stronger for the future.”