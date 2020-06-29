Reed Exhibitions announces new general counsel

Today, Reed Exhibition announces that Alexandra Smyth has been named General Counsel, effective 1st July 2020 and will join the Reed Exhibitions Executive Leadership Team on that date. She replaces Julie Goldweitz, who after 27 years with RELX and Reed Exhibitions, retires on June 30th.

Alexandra has been tasked with uniting and overseeing the global legal function across the company. She will report to Henry Udow, Chief Legal Officer, RELX PLC and Hugh Jones, CEO of Reed Exhibitions.

Joining Alexandra, Allison Young is appointed Deputy General Counsel, Reed Exhibitions and General Counsel, Reed Exhibitions Americas, reporting to Alexandra. In this role, Allison will support Alexandra in overseeing global legal operations and serve as chief legal counsel for the Reed Exhibitions Americas region moving from her role as Associate General Counsel, RELX and Reed Exhibitions US.

Commenting on the appointment, Hugh Jones said: “I’m delighted that Alexandra is joining our team here at Reed Exhibitions, and that Allison is continuing her career with us in an enhanced role. In the midst of a global crisis, it is now more vital than ever that we have a consistent and holistic approach to all our legal questions and concerns, and Alexandra’s experience and deep understanding in many legal areas will be crucial as we navigate the ‘new normal’ and continue to develop our business globally.”

“Julie’s contributions during her career at RELX are too numerous to list. But anyone who has had the good fortune of working with her will know that above all we will miss her quick wit, optimistic outlook, warmth and candour. We wish her well in her retirement.”

Speaking to her announcement, Alexandra Smyth said, “I am delighted to be taking on the role of General Counsel at Reed Exhibitions and really look forward to working with the team, evolving our legal capabilities to help Reed Exhibitions navigate future exciting business opportunities.”