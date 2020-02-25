Reed Exhibitions announces acquisition of the Inteligent Transportation Society of America exhibitions

Reed Exhibitions, a world leading event organizer, today announces the acquisition of two signature Intelligent Transportation Society of America (ITS America) events – the North American-based ITS World Congress and Annual Meetings. This acquisition brings together two highly respected names in their respective industries: events and mobility.

As a global leader in the business of face-to-face events, Reed Exhibitions will bring its expertise, global reach and resources to ITS America members, stakeholders and industry leaders by offering personalized matchmaking, innovative marketing and lead generation opportunities for exhibitors, and insight-driven marketing and enhanced sales and customer service. ITS America will continue to lead, manage and deliver content and thought leadership for both events.

“I am delighted to announce this landmark acquisition and look forward to starting a long-term strategic relationship with the Intelligent Transportation Society of America,” said Hervé Sedky, President, Reed Exhibitions Americas. “We will work together to enhance these market leading shows and adding value to ITS America’s growing membership base. The ITS World Congress and the Annual Meetings will join the large, growing family of successful events that Reed Exhibitions runs in conjunction with our existing association and society partners.”

Launched in 1993, the ITS World Congress brings together policymakers, entrepreneurs, researchers, academics, and investors from the global intelligent transportation and mobility communities for policy discussions on the latest transportation and mobility trends, products and technologies, technical tours and demonstrations, and networking.

“For more than 25 years, ITS World Congress and annual meetings have been the preeminent venues for convening leaders from the public and private sectors and academia to discuss emerging trends in transportation technology. This new relationship will greatly expand our reach, and we look forward to connecting with even more stakeholders at the ITS World Congress in Los Angeles in 2020 and beyond,” said Shailen Bhatt, ITS America President and CEO.

Reed Exhibitions and ITS America’s first joint event will be the 2020 ITS World Congress at the Los Angeles Convention Center from October 4- 8, 2020. The event theme is “The New Age of Mobility” and will explore how new technologies and forms of mobility are transforming transportation, ensuring the future is safer, greener, and smarter. Featured technologies will include connected and automated vehicles, privacy and data access, Mobility on Demand, cybersecurity, infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and more. The event expects to attract 10,000 ITS professionals, 300+ exhibiting companies, and representatives from approximately 65 countries.

With this acquisition, Reed Exhibitions welcomes the North American-based ITS World Congress and Annual Meetings into its portfolio of more than 500 events across 30 countries in sectors including security, transportation, lifestyle, media, and energy. Will Wise, Group Vice President of Security and Technology events, will be Reed Exhibitions’ lead for the ITS America events.

