Redesigned Event Tech Live is Covid ready

Event Tech Live (ETL) organisers are equally delighted and excited to be hosting the show in-person again at the Old Truman Brewery, London on November 3rd and 4th and online for the full working week, from Monday 1st to Friday 5th.

On top of the redesigned floor plan, this year’s show will be fully contactless, from check-in to exhibition stand touchpoints to payment at the bigger catering areas.

Eventscase is headline sponsor again and a significant percentage of exhibitors are returning to the show floor, together with companies exhibiting at ETL for the first time.

As always, the show will be content-rich; 100 speakers are confirmed who between them will deliver more than 80 sessions. There will also be a series of roundtable discussions and speed networking sessions taking place online. It’s going to be fantastic!

The last 18 months has taught everyone a whole lot about adapting to changing environments. Virtual Event Tech Live was a success in 2020, ETL US & Canada launched – also fully virtual – and the organisers, the team behind Event Industry News (EIN), are bringing all that with them as ETL in London turns hybrid in 2021.

Coronavirus concessions

Covid-19 is still some way off becoming endemic but life must go on, with offices, shops, public transport and events of all shapes and sizes doing their best to protect staff, customers, audiences and to contain the spread.

Event Tech Live is fortunate that its audience consists of professionals who are fully aware of the demands the virus makes on events and the supply chain.

There will be more cases to come, that’s just a fact, so the organisers are determined to make sure the Old Truman Brewery is safe for Event Tech Live, from when the first person comes to the venue to when the last person leaves.

Working closely with Logical Safety Solutions, ETL21 London has its own very easy to follow ‘hands, face, space’ style Covid-19 policy, from sanitisation points at regular intervals to robust cleaning regimes and substantially increased aisle width.

Everyone coming into the Old Truman Brewery for ETL21, from build, to show, to breakdown, need to follow three simple steps:

Present evidence of being double jabbed with a UK recognised vaccine: Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna or Janssen – via the NHS Covid Pass or similar official document. Have proof of a valid negative test result, PCR or lateral flow, from no more than 48 hours before coming to the venue. Wear a face covering inside the halls.

“The coronavirus mitigations around Event Tech Live at the Old Truman Brewery are designed for everyone’s peace of mind.,” ETL co-founder, Adam Parry, says. “The show has always tried to lead by example and exceed minimum standards wherever practicable.

“We’re announcing the steps we’re taking more than two months out to make sure there’s plenty of time, and awareness, to get ready for the show.

“Registration opens on Wednesday 1st September. We are so looking forward to bringing Event Tech Live back to East London and can’t wait to see you there. Expect all the usual buzz and innovation!”

