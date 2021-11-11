Rede2 and Destin8 merge to form new events agency Red Blaze

Rede2, a solutions-led event agency that delivers extraordinary incentive programmes with real results, has announced a merger with Destin8, an event agency who design and deliver powerful performance improvement programmes virtually, physically and digitally.

The merge fuses two successful agencies in the events management industry, both with a portfolio of renowned international clients, including Samsung, Sky and Virgin Media, across several industry sectors including retail, automotive and finance.

Red Blaze aims to offer a range of solutions aimed at solving real and practical challenges in areas of performance improvement, incentives, motivation and communication. The agency will continue to deliver bespoke, high-quality full-service solutions to major corporates in the UK, Europe and around the globe.

Brought together by Peter Jackson, and Stephen Pope Co-Founders, the newly formed entity combines the extensive skills and expertise of its respective agencies to bring a fresh and dynamic approach to events sector.

Formed as the events industry begins to bounce back from the pandemic, Jackson says: “We have emerged from the pandemic in a very different workplace environment. The jobs market is tight, employee expectations are the highest they have ever been, and everyone is much more conscious of their obligations with regards to sustainability, diversity and inclusion.

Having worked with Stephen (Pope) for nearly twenty-five years, I am confident that together with our awesome team we can continue to add value by devising innovative solutions that help our clients to move forward.”

Encouraging clients to ‘Think Differently’, Red Blaze provides end-to-end solutions that are individually tailored to address the specific requirements of client challenges.

On the merge, Pope says: “Red Blaze is perfectly placed to assist our existing and new clients to navigate this increasingly complex landscape and to be able to successfully engage and motivate their direct and indirect teams to achieve.”