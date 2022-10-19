Redbull Racing puts support behind industry food waste reduction

Red Bull Racing is supporting the event industry’s move towards reducing event-based food waste. The brand, which recently launched a series of new spaces across its Milton Keynes based campus, has announced a series of initiatives, in and out of its kitchens, to support sustainable farming and sourcing for event menus.

The Team’s Director of Hospitality and Events, Nick Kenton, commented: “As a business that deals predominantly with the luxury end of the market, it’s important that we underline that incredible experiences and responsible sourcing, and waste reduction are not mutually exclusive. Brands want to make positive impacts with everything they do, and if we can support them through the way we source event food, it’s something they are really warming to.”

One of the partnerships that the team is embracing, alongside its inhouse catering partner BaxterStory, is ‘Waste Knot’, an initiative to get surplus fruit and vegetables from farmers and into use within event menus. Equally, Red Bull Racing is supporting waste reduction onsite at events through communication, with both event organisers and delegates, to encourage managed portion sizes and the resistance of over ordering.

Executive Head Chef at Red Bull Racing, Craig Hedley, commented: “It’s easy for us to make the most of over produced or ‘ugly’ seasonal fruit and veg from British farms, and to stop them going to waste. We’re spending time visiting local farms and seeing how we can use excess ingredients and turn them into stunning and indulgent dishes for our premium customers. At the same time, our customers and visitors are really keen to learn about food waste and see how they can play their part. It creates a feel good factor that reflects really well on the brands we host.”

The move underlines the wider ambition of the sport towards sustainability practices, including its ambitions to net zero by 2030. The commitment, which was announced in 2019 stated that FI would have a net zero carbon footprint by 2030, covering the cars and on-track activity as well as the rest of the operations.