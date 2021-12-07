Red Bull Racing marks the return of the meetings and events market with bumper end to the year

Red Bull Racing is set to mark a record-breaking year for its conference and events team, as C&E occupancy levels at the team’s upgraded Milton Keynes facilities match pre-pandemic figures.

A recent multi-million pound investment project in the Red Bull Racing site, has seen the addition of a private entrance road with dedicated security, as well as an additional 100 parking spaces onsite. The changes have focused on making access to the site smooth and seamless, ensuring that all onsite visitors are afforded the same first-class experience.

Since restrictions were lifted this summer, the team have worked hard to maintain Covid-safe procedures, while meeting the growing demand for both events and tour bookings, and – between July and December – they have confirmed double the number of delegate and visitor bookings compared to the same period in 2019.

The Team’s Director of Events and Hospitality, Nick Kenton, commented: “We have been delighted with how quickly conferences and events have returned to our venue and we’ve worked hard to ensure they return in a safe environment that is mindful of the current climate. During the past 18 months we’ve also invested in our facilities to ensure that our customer experience is the very best it can be. It has been a privilege to welcome our guests back through our doors to enjoy a first-class experience and give them a glimpse into one of the world’s top sporting teams,” he added.

Advertisement

Across the site are a range of innovative and immersive spaces able to cater for a variety of conferences and events. The MK-7 venue centres around a breath-taking auditorium that houses the Team’s collection of race cars dating back to 2005. Complementing the central event space is a stylish boardroom and 40-capacity mezzanine area, all decorated with details of the Team’s history. While the space can be configured to suit clients’ requirements, it can be hired exclusively for up to 450 guests for a reception, with the boardroom sized to seat 22.

Named in tribute to its Buckinghamshire home, MK-7 offers a unique setting for brand activations, receptions, dinners, conferences and intimate meetings, and the recent investment in the site marks the Team’s increasing commitment to the conference and events sector.