RecFest returns: The ‘Glastonbury-style’ B2B trade event for the talent acquisition industry heads to Knebworth next week

3000 delegates will descend on the hallowed festival ground to celebrate, learn and network.

RecFest, the world’s largest and UK’s only B2B festival for the talent acquisition industry returns to celebrate its sector next week on July 7, 2022 at new home, Knebworth House.

The sold-out event features 10 stages which will play host to over 100 game-changing speakers from both inside and outside the talent acquisition industry. Household names such as Olympian Rebecca Aldington OBE and Mims Davies MP, headline stages alongside dynamic industry thought-leaders including Raj Gill, Global Talent Acquisition Manager at BT and Robert Long, Chief Human Resources Officer at Workable.

With unique networking opportunities, top quality content, immersive activities, and what has quickly become a legendary afterparty, organisers The Recruitment Events Company pride themselves in offering an alternative to the traditional conference and trade show format.

RecFest is the brainchild of Founder and CEO Jamie Leonard, who believes that the event should first and foremost champion the community it serves.

The event was born in 2013 as an annual conference however it wasn’t until 2019 that the ambition of delivering a full-on festival style event was realised. A peripatetic event, RecFest has since been hosted by Dreamland Margate and Mudchute Park taking 2020 to deliver a virtual experience due to the pandemic.

This year, the event heads to the legendary Knebworth House world-renowned for its rich history in rock festivals and music concerts, fully embracing the festival-style nature of RecFest.

CEO, Jamie Leonard explains: “Our aim has always been to celebrate the TA community and to create a shared experience away from beige conference rooms, shirts & ties, and tired regurgitated content.

“The RecFest motto is to be daringly different and refreshingly so in our approach. We believe that whilst the we are organising and delivering a trade event, we can also upskill, connect, and engage as well as entertain our delegates.

“To us, the event should be a unique experience and a real celebration whilst delivering interesting, thoughtful and important content. At the end of the day, our delegates are human beings and are looking for connection to their peers and to their industry.”