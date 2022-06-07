Real-world sustainable exhibiting from Quadrant2Design

Sustainability has been a buzzword for the last few years. Increasingly businesses are being pressured to demonstrate their green credentials. Rightly so, with the planet’s dwindling resources it is up to all of us to conserve it for future generations. All businesses should be playing a part, including the exhibition industry.

Traditionally, exhibitions created a lot of waste. Exhibition stands were all produced from unsustainable and unrecyclable materials like, PVC, acrylics and MDF. Once dismantled, these stands are difficult to store and reuse so are generally skipped at the end of a show. This is very wasteful. 4.4 million companies exhibit every year, that’s a huge number of stands in a skip.

So what’s the alternative? Basic modular stands are reusable and recyclable, but don’t really give the wow factor that companies demand when exhibiting. But our Prestige Events System is different. Yes it’s a modular system, but it can be customised to create the look of a custom-built stand, with the benefits and sustainability of a modular stand. It is a versatile, unique and budget-friendly solution which can be used over your whole exhibition calendar. You can create a unique, customised structure which can be easily and quickly assembled with no need for solvents and glues or power tools.

At the end of the event, it is easy to dismantle, transport and store, ready for the next event. On top of this it is simple to reconfigure it to fit a different space and create a different look, we will even do this for you for free every time to want to change it.

You can incorporate product showcases, audiovisual equipment, literature holders and unique lighting features into your stand to create something truly unique which will pull in the crowds at a trade show.

The stands are made from lightweight aluminium frames which can be recycled when they reach the end of their life. The graphic panels are polyester based rather than PVC which can’t be recycled. They are fixed to the frame using magnetic strips, so do away with power tools and solvents which create dust, noise and fumes.

Our Free-hire plan means that you don’t even need to buy the stand. We will hire it to you for free, you just pay for the graphics. That way we can reuse our stand structure many times a year for different companies. They have a 15 year life span, so the usage we get from them makes for a very sustainable exhibiting solution. Each piece of stand structure used on around 20 stands a year, resulting in them being used over 300 times in their lifetime, dramatically reducing their carbon footprint per show.

We manufacture all of our stands in-house using environmentally friendly processes. Not subcontracting it out reduces the need for transport and means that we can be sure that they are produced in a sustainable way. All our machinery is electric, so we don’t produce any harmful emissions. We then recycle stands and graphics when they are no-longer able to be used.

In addition, because our stands are portable and easy to transport we can use small vans, as opposed to the huge lorries needed to transport materials for traditional stands. This also reduces our carbon footprint. We are now looking to invest in an electric van and intend to role this out throughout our fleet.

So Quadrant2Design operate a sustainable business model right the way through their production process by:

Producing stands that can be reused

Recycling the stands

Using each stand component over 300 times

Not requiring polluting power tools or machinery

Using sustainable production methods

Taking care of everything in-house

Using smaller, modern vans

Some businesses say that they are sustainable, but when you look closer into their practices and processes it isn’t actually the case. Sustainability is about building it into every process, not just reusing your stand. For a truly sustainable solution you need to use a company that incorporates it into everything that they do.

