RCP London Events to host the IACC Copper Skillet competition

RCP London Events has been chosen to host the UK heat of the prestigious IACC Copper Skillet competition. The competition highlights the artistry and skills of IACC-member conference venue chefs from around the world to honour their contributions to providing an outstanding conference experience.

There are two categories of entry, a senior category (26 years of age and older) and a junior category (under 26 years). Both categories compete in the same cook-off, with the same competition rules. Chefs first participate in their country competition and winners then go straight to the Global Final. There are currently three chapters, Americas, Europe and Australia Asia Pacific.

The UK heat will be held at RCP London Events on 19th July and will see chefs working from across IACC member venues in the UK compete for the title. They will be required to create an entrée using contents from a Mystery Basket. The entrée will consist of two proteins, plus items from a pantry list and the chef will present two identical plates, one for judging and one for viewing by the audience. An independent panel of judges, including Robert Milligan the Company Chef at Venues by CH&CO, evaluates the entrées according to set criteria. The champion Junior and Champion Senior chef of each heat, will then progress to the next competition right up to the Global Copper Skillet Final at the IACC-Americas Annual Conference.

RCP London Events’ Head of Commercial Events, Natacha Allen, says: “We are known for our passion for food at the RCP and we are delighted to be hosting this prestigious event which showcases the fantastic catering talent from across our industry. We look forward to welcoming the industry’s finest to take part in the event on 19th July.”