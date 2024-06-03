RCP London Events bolsters its sustainable credentials and achieves ECOsmart Gold Accreditation

The Royal College of Physicians’ award-winning London events venue, RCP London Events, has achieved ECOsmart Gold accreditation, a leading certification recognising outstanding commitment to environmental sustainability.

Sustainability is at the heart of the central London event venue which hosts over 600 events per year for a wide range of organisations including associations, charities, medical companies and the wider corporate community across several sectors.

Alongside its new ECOsmart Gold Accreditation the venue is the first and only royal college to achieve the Carbon Trust Standard, the world’s leading independent certification of an organisation’s impact in respect of the ‘three pillars’ of environmental sustainability (energy usage and greenhouse gas emissions; water usage; waste management). It also holds ISO:14001, the international standard that specifies requirements for an effective environmental management system and is one of the International Association of Conference Centres’ (IACC) leading venues in environmental sustainability, holding a Silver Tier. The venue also achieved the ‘Silver’ award in the ‘Sustainability for Venues’ category at the London Venue and Catering Awards 2023.

ECOsmart Gold Accreditation

ECOsmart, designed for meeting venues and hotels, evaluates venues based on a comprehensive set of criteria including Energy & Water, Building Infrastructure, Rooms & Consumables, Waste Management, Food & Beverage (F&B), and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices.

The Gold status is a testament to RCP London Events’ efforts and achievements in these areas.

F&B: RCP London Events scored an impressive 92%, showcasing comprehensive waste and food management strategies.

Rooms & Consumables: Achieved 83%, reflecting sustainable practices in room maintenance and consumables management.

Energy & Water: Attained 70%, illustrating efforts in efficient energy and water use.

ESG: Also scored 70%, highlighting dedication to environmental and social governance.

RCP London Events, Head of Commercial Events, Natacha Allen says: “Being housed in a Grade I listed estate covering over 95,000 square feet including a mix of buildings with different purposes, presents considerable sustainability challenges. To tackle this we ensure our venue is consistently maintained and its features upgraded to reduce our impact on the environment; we also prioritise sustainability across all areas of our business, including catering and waste management and only work with suppliers and service partners that are environmentally conscious.

“Our journey to ECOsmart Gold was a collaborative effort, involving close cooperation with our Property Services team and our catering partner, Company of Cooks, to gather and implement the necessary sustainability measures.

“This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team and partners. We will continue to innovate and implement sustainable practices to ensure our events have a positive impact on the environment.”