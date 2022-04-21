RCP London Events appoints new general manager (GM)



RCP London Events, which hosts over 570 events per year at its London events venue and digitally across its virtual event platform, has appointed a new General Manager (GM). Former Head of Hospitality at BaxterStorey, Goldman Sachs, James Fisher, has taken up the post.

James started his hospitality adventure in the depths of the kitchens at some of London’s finest, most luxurious hotels and restaurants as a pastry chef, before working his way up to head of pastry with the Admirable Crichton. James operated glamorous 5* events around the world before transferring his skills and knowledge to front of house operations. Following this transition, he was involved with creating the in-house catering operation at Tobacco Dock, curating multi-faceted events and experiences for some of the world’s leading brands.

James’ new role will see him holistically managing the event services operations within RCP London Events. His key responsibilities include ensuring financial success, recruitment and retention of workforce and working together with clients to ensure that the RCP always has a market-leading, sustainable offer.

Speaking of his new role James says: “I have worked in venues all over London and I think the RCP is a real gem, it’s really unique in that it has museum status and is a Grade 1 listed building in London. I enjoy how multifaceted the role is with the event services being onsite – we look after the hotel, front of house, cleaning and event services, guest services, and café. It’s not just a standard venue. The RCP really stands out.

“My key focus for 2022 is to review, rebuild and refocus the venue’s post-pandemic procedures, ensuring that the strategy over the next couple of years is in place in accordance with our clients’ and guests’ expectations.”

James joins RCP London Events at an exciting time for the venue. In 2021 RCP London Events completely rebranded its offering to create a new visual identity that is respectful to the 504 years of history and heritage of the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) while adding a strong sense of personality to encompass and reflect the venue’s established reputation. Connecting the RCP’s history with its modern presence is at the heart of the new brand, its main aim to bridge the gap between physical and virtual, past and future, old and new.

The venue also recently scooped two fantastic awards for its COVID response and its catering facilities. Finally, last month the venue retained its BVA BDRC VenueVerdict Gold Standard Accreditation and was confirmed as the top venue on the leaderboard. BVA BDRC VenueVerdict is the only accreditation programme determined entirely by the voice of the customer and based on the meeting experience. It provides an independent measurement and improvement tool for venues to understand the end-to-end journey of event planners, identify service gaps and benchmark against the competition.

The VenueVerdict Gold Standard Accreditation is given to those properties recording a 12-month Net Promoter Score of +70 or higher from all event host responses in 2021.