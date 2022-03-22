RCP London Events, which hosts over 570 events per year at its London events venue and digitally across its virtual event platform, has achieved BVA BDRC VenueVerdict Gold Standard Accreditation, placing itself in first place in the UK in 2021 and 2022.

BVA BDRC VenueVerdict is the only accreditation programme determined entirely by the voice of the customer and based on the meeting experience. It provides an independent measurement and improvement tool for venues to understand the end-to-end journey of event planners, identify service gaps and benchmark against the competition.

The VenueVerdict Gold Standard Accreditation is given to those properties recording a 12-month Net Promoter Score of +70 or higher from all event host responses in the 12-month period January 2021 to December 2021. Furthermore, this 12-month period requires 20+ responses.

RCP London Events’ Head of Commercial Events, Natacha Allen says: “We are proud to have consistently maintained our VenueVerdict Gold Standard Accreditation, as it is based entirely on genuine, verified customer feedback, mystery shoppers and callers, for over 10 years.

“We pride ourselves on the great relationships we have built with our clients over the years and are delighted to have been recognised once again in BVA BDRC’s accreditation programme.“