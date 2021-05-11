Rave2Recovery launches a marathon series of fundraising DJ events supporting #WeMakeEvents

This series of spectacular on-line raves is in support of those DJ’s, crew and production professionals who have fallen on hard times due to the pandemic. Those who work tirelessly to make events and give the public and business world the best of their art.

Saturday 12th June from 5pm UK time, #Rave2Recovery will commence a 24-hour, interactive, global fundraising spectacular. Hosted by Wax Worx and istreem radio boss Sacha Wall at 2Hi radio station.

The first UK #Rave2Recovery guests to be announced are: DJ Brandon Block, Kiss FM and Mi Soul Radio Pioneer Gordon Mac, and DJ, broadcaster and Live Aid host Andy Kershaw. #Rave2Recovery will broadcast online LIVE & VISUAL across the globe. Guest passes acquired exclusively on Eventbrite here will allow partakers to interact live with the show.

Brandon Block said “it means a lot to me to be asked to take part in this valuable and worthwhile cause. There are so many professional DJ’s, production and crew who have been devastated by the lack of work and desperately missing the joy of their work, if I can do something positive to make way in putting that right, I’m there, and I invite all the DJ’s to be a part of this and make a difference to those who really need it.”

A kickstarter event streaming on Twitch – #Raid2Recovery – will start at 2.30pm Friday 14th May ‘til 9pm Sunday 16th May, and showcase 35+ live DJ sets from some of the most influential Twitch DJ’s. Featuring Krafty Kuts B2B Plump DJ’s B2B Freestylers, A.Skillz, The Nextmen, DJP, B Side as well several members of the Global Funk Fam plus technical crew and production professional DJ’s.

To start fundraising immediately, music producer Wax Worx has released the #Rave2Recovery anthem ‘Get Up, Go Mad,’ the proceeds of which will go to the cause. The track can be bought at www.rave2recovery.com for a minimum donation of £1 or more if people can afford it.

#Rave2Recovery will be signposting to mental health support for those who work in the industry and encourage people to open-up to others. In partnership with industry charity Music Support, individuals will have access to Thrive’s NHS-approved app ‘Thrive: Mental Wellbeing’, which includes self-help toolkits and the ability to communicate with a coach via the in-app chat service.

#Rave2Recovery will move through the ages of rave with the best party and club vibes. There’ll be banter with artists and celebrities added to the mix and loads of interactive fun.

In the UK both events will raise funds for Backup, the technical entertainment charity, where this creative community can apply for help. During #Rave2Recovery, each country’s participants will raise money for their own people. By going to the website www.rave2recovery.com and clicking on the flags, the charities, chosen by each nation are revealed.

To access these events:

#Raid2Recovery will be live on the DJ’s twitch channels and also hosted on www.twitch.tv/techsonthedecks which will allow users to click on the current act and join the stream.

#Rave2Recovery passholders will receive the stream link in the run up to the event, much like the old days of underground raving. Through the link they’ll be able to interact LIVE with the show and be entered into a draw to get a shout out from a famous DJ, a dedication, a tune request or win exclusive signed merchandise. The event will close on Sunday 13th June at 6pm GMT.

Go to: www.rave2recovery.com Follow the #Rave2Recovery and #WeMakeEvents socials for the latest news and artist announcements: Twitter: @Rave2R, Facebook & Instagram @Rave2Recovery, Vimeo: Rave2Recovery