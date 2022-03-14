Raptor joins forces with isla to create a sustainable future for experiential marketing

Leading student marketing agency, Raptor, has become a member of isla, an event industry sustainability body that is focused on furthering the sustainability agenda within the experiential marketing industry for a more eco-friendly future.

Raptor, which works with the likes of Nandos, Deliveroo and Depop to deliver engaging experiential student marketing events, will take part in sustainability training and a review of the current business to ensure that all of their campaigns moving forward will have sustainability at the forefront. isla’s event carbon measurement tool, TRACE trace will also allow Raptor to assess the carbon footprint of each of their live activations.

Experiential marketing has historically been known to be a marketing approach that is not particularly environmentally conscious with mass flyering, wasted food and drink and residual waste that comes from events – it’s easy to see how these types of events can negatively impact the environment.

isla is looking to tackle this growing problem by leading the event industry transition to a sustainable future. Through facilitation, education and robust measurement reporting their focus is to up-skill the entire industry and allow events to track progress against standardised sustainability ambitions.

David Burgman, Founder and CEO of Raptor, said: “We are at a crucial point in the trajectory towards the fight against climate change, that’s why we are delighted to have become a member of isla’s network to do our part. Our environmental contribution is something we have been aware of for a while but have struggled with knowing how to put our best foot forward. Through isla’s expertise, Raptor can become educated on the current climate crisis and can implement strategies internally, and through our campaigns, to reduce our overall carbon emissions.

isla founder, Anna Abdelnoor, said: We understand the barriers faced by event professionals which is why we strive to provide resources and guidance to suit different organisations at every stage of their sustainability journey. We want to work collaboratively with agency’s like Raptor so they can feel confident in delivering sustainable events whilst inspiring long-term change across their operations.

Raptor hopes this will inspire other agencies to own their climate impact so that an industry-wide standardisation and best practice on sustainable practises is achievable.