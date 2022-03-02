Rapid growth drives new recruits at Strata

Creative brand engagement agency, Strata, has enhanced their team across all areas of the business. Welcoming eight new starters into their operations, technical production, event project management, and HR teams to deliver increased demand across multiple client accounts.

Supporting this growth is the new Director of People, Jake Shuckburgh, who joins in this newly created position to lead the agencies people strategy. Jake is responsible for all things people, and will be incorporating employee wellbeing, mental health, and culture development of the workforce across all Strata locations.

In the Live Department Katie Lewis joins as a Senior Delegate Manager, previously of WRG, bringing her five years of experience to the department. This team also welcomes Charlotte English, Project Account Executive, who will primarily support on event delivery for the agency’s automotive clients.

Matthew Vallis, previously of Chameleon Event Production, strengthens the production team as Technical Production Manager, in response to the growing demand for both live and virtual experiences.

The operational department has seen the biggest growth recently, with four new team members including, Lauren Hayward in the new role of Operations Assistant; David Rayner, Warehouse Manager; and Adam Tait and Colin Waldron as new Warehouse and Event Operatives respectively. All strengthening the delivery of event operations across all client accounts.

This recruitment drive comes as the agency continues to see a rapid influx of briefs following the lifting of restrictions combined with new client wins, as well as a continued need for virtual experiences. Furthermore, as the industry returns to its full force in 2022, the agency continues to advertise for new vacancies and expects to expand their team by a further 30% over the next six months.

Simon Hambley, CEO of Strata said: “The industry is returning with a bang and in response we are seeing growth across our whole client base. The past two years have taught us that we are adaptable, but the demand for live experiences is well and truly restored, and that is evident in the increase in client briefs coming through.

So as both domestic and international events return, we are preparing our team and operations. Developing our capabilities and strengthening the bandwidth within the business to set us up for our busiest year to date. Ensuring we’re equipped to deal with the growing demands from our clients, both new and existing to Strata.

Our people are vital to our success, and we’re thrilled to be welcoming great new talent as we enter our fourth year of trading. I’m delighted to welcome Jake, Katie, Charlotte, Matthew, David, Lauren, Adam, and Colin to Strata. We have a busy year ahead.”