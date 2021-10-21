Rainfocus unveils essential product to streamline meetings and events

Essential enables clients to deliver consistent data, experiences, and integrations from one event to the next

RainFocus™, provider of the next-generation enterprise event marketing platform, today unveiled its RainFocus Essential package, a key component to the company’s all-in-one event management and marketing platform. RainFocus Essential brings event and marketing teams together with one easy-to-use platform for meetings and small events. This provides them with consistent data across their entire event portfolio and consequently a clearer view of how meetings have impacted their customer journey.

The Essential package leverages the same security, data privacy, SSO, reporting, integrations, user experience, and marketing automation that clients have come to expect from the RainFocus Platform. The package includes several templates that reduce event managers’ workloads to a few steps that can be completed in just minutes. With these templates, RainFocus users can quickly and easily configure memorable in-person, virtual, and hybrid meetings or events consisting of multiple sessions or days. “Many organizations struggle with the ‘event challenge,’ — that is, having to buy multiple platforms to address the various event programs within their portfolio,” explains RainFocus CEO, JR Sherman. “Our Essential package empowers clients to expand their use of our platform and integrate smaller events, meetings, and virtual experiences as part of their overall demand generation programs, as well as their customers’ journeys.”

The Essential package gives organizations the ability to:

Standardize an unlimited number of experiences with consistent branding, experiences, and data

Pivot easily between hybrid, virtual, and in-person meetings

Edit their agenda, speaker list, and promotional content, all from an intuitive page builder

Create a registration process from start to finish in record time with a simple, templated approach

Send and track meeting invitations, calendar links, and reminder emails

Manage all onsite operations from contactless check-in to badging, to session scanning without RainFocus staff

Leverage RainFocus’ built-in Media Suite to deliver live, simulive, or on-demand content

Track and influence session engagement, including polls, chat, and Q&A

Measure all experiences easily from one global dashboard

Integrate seamlessly with their marketing and sales technologies to provide real-time behavioral data

Receive 24/7 security and monitoring from an event software company that is ISO27001:2013 certified and CCPA and GDPR compliant, ensuring that all data remains secure

Having just received a significant round of funding from KKR and JMI Equity, RainFocus plans to further enhance its unified event management and marketing platform, continue to grow its global footprint, and accelerate its strategic go-to-market initiatives. RainFocus is one of the fastest-growing companies at scale in the marketing software space, organically doubling its revenue in the last 12 months. With a client cross-section of the world’s most recognized brands and innovative marketing teams, RainFocus has reached these additional growth points that highlight its business traction and platform adoption:

Rapid platform adoption growth, with 430% growth in events over the last 12 months

5.1+ million business users

Delivery of localized experiences across 167 countries simultaneously

9+ million session engagements

99.999% uptime

RainFocus will continue to share updates to the Essential package and other product developments during its annual INSIGHT hybrid event program which consists of multiple events, from October 2021 to February 2022. To learn more about INSIGHT, visit https://rainfocusinsight.com/.

The company will also be providing private demos of the Essential package and the RainFocus Platform at booth E2716 at the upcoming IMEX America conference.