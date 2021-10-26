RainFocus sponsors Blue Stage at Event Tech Live

The next-generation enterprise event marketing platform, RainFocus, an avid follower of Event Tech Live (ETL), will sponsor the Blue Stage at ETL21.

Founded in 2013 and quickly attracting attention and business from the likes of Adobe, Oracle, and Cisco, RainFocus is the product for event planners’ frustrated by piecemeal systems and complicated data silos.

RainFocus was designed and developed to deliver an alternative solution that utilizes data to boost business performance.

Empowering event organisers with the right tools and the latest technology, can enhance the audience experience by reviewing behavioural data to make the requisite changes, encouraging and amplifying engagement. And, for RainFocus, ETL21 is the perfect place to take that message.

“We are thrilled to sponsor the Blue Stage,” JR Sherman, CEO, RainFocus said. “We look forward to sharing it with some of the best in the industry. Together we can accelerate learning and innovation for the future of event marketing and drive trends that shape the broader marketing landscape.

“Since Event Tech Live offers a hybrid experience, dedicated solely to event technology, it was a natural fit for RainFocus. We know that we will be in great company at the show.”

Event Tech Live 2021 will be in-person at the Old Truman Brewery on 3-4 November and online from November 1-5. https://eventtechlive.com