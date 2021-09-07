Queen Mary University showcases their event spaces at London Christmas Party Show

We specialise in versatility and great value to help make your event a success. Located across 4 well connected areas in central London, our facilities can host 10 – 778 guests, with residential accommodation.

The Mile End site offers a varied selection of venues, from the Grade II 19th century Queens’ Building to the 21st century Arts Two, all within one campus setting offering venue, catering and residential options for up to 770 delegates. With a dedicated team on hand to coordinate every aspect of your event, we are confident this site will have something to meet your needs.

The varied venues at Mile End are suitable for anything from meetings and conferences, through to gala dinners, exhibitions, examinations and networking.

The Grade II listed Queens’ Building is home to the elegant Octagon. Built in 1887, the Octagon was originally the Queen Mary library, designed by Victorian architect ER Robson and inspired by the Reading Room at the British Museum. Restored in 2006, brightly coloured leather bound books have been reinstated to the bookshelves with busts of famous literati looking down from the beautiful high domed ceiling; combining to create a wonderfully atmospheric setting in order to provide a ‘wow’ factor for any event. The Octagon is ideal as a standalone venue for banquets, dinners, receptions, conferences, launches, networking or in conjunction with other facilities as exhibition or catering space.

The historic People’s Palace is home to the beautiful Grade II listed Great Hall, a recently refurbished 1930s art-deco theatre seating up to 770 (1,000 standing capacity) and offering a rich period feel combined with modern audio-visual facilities and a large stage for any event needing a wow factor. The Hall is complemented by 3 smaller lecture theatres and a large foyer.

The Great Hall

The Whitechapel site offers award winning architecture combined with traditional academic buildings. The Whitechapel site is home to the contemporary and much loved Blizard building, with lecture facilities for up to 400, alongside the traditional Victorian styling of the Garrod Building with a mix of lecture and seminar rooms and the contemporary Innovation Centre.

This site is ideal for those wanting stand-alone facilities in one building, especially those looking for facilities with a medical or dental connection.

