Quadrant2Design announce the launch of their new website

Market-leading exhibition stand designer, Quadrant2Design, have announced the launch of their new website. The Bournemouth based company, which has been running for over 20 years, decided it was time for a re-vamp. MD Alan Jenkins said “We’d had the old website for a number of years so the time had come to refresh it to reflect our new branding and bring it up to date”.

The new website, which can be found at https://www.quadrant2design.com, features a cleaner, stripped back design. It contains information on the business, the stands they build, and exhibiting as a whole. The company’s custom modular exhibition stands are adaptable and re-useable stands that are designed to be unique to each customer. The large-scale graphics, photo flooring, and features such as product showcases and interactive presentations, enable exhibitors to have a real presence at shows.

Also on the website are examples of the company’s work, they design and build over 600 stands a year and offer customers a free redesign of their stand for every show they attend. There are a number of testimonials from happy customers who have benefitted from the company’s store and rebuild option, which takes the stress out of exhibiting.

The pandemic did disrupt business however, all live shows were cancelled in the last year so the company was hit hard. It managed to survive by cutting costs and reducing in size to a skeleton staff. Now that the economy is opening up again and live shows are set to recommence in May, business is once again booming for the company and they are hiring many new staff to cope with the increased demand. Alan went on “Covid hit our industry hard, many of our competitors have gone under. We were fortunate enough to have the resources to weather the storm. It shows our customers that we are a secure, reliable business they can depend upon, and we can’t wait to get back to live shows”.

The new website launch is perfect timing for the fresh start Quadrant2Design has planned for the coming months. The resuming of live events will be a welcome sign that things are starting to return to normal after a difficult year.

SPONSORED CONTENT