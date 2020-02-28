QEII welcomes guests to its secret garden

The QEII Centre is a flexible event venue ideal for conferences, meetings, product launches and corporate events. Its boasts 32 adaptable event spaces over seven floors and can host up to 2,500 delegates.

Every year, the venue hosts a themed party where it showcases its facilities, technologies, catering and services to existing and potential clients.

On Monday (24th), the staff at the QEII welcomed over 150 guests into their ‘secret garden’ on the top floor – a usually blank space they had transformed with props and AV to resemble an outdoor area.

There, guests were welcomed by chief executive, Mark Taylor, before tucking into a three-course meal created by in-house catering team, QEII Taste.

There, Event Industry News spoke to the director of sales, Diane Waldron: “We host a themed party every year for regular and new clients. We do this so we can showcase our facilities and services.

“70% of our business is repeat business so it’s a chance to give something back to our clients.”

Claire Anthony from Amber Marketing commented on the event: “We had a lovely evening with delicious cocktails, scrumptious canapés, a wonderful meal and first-class wines. Once again, the QEII Centre showcased its ability to put on a great evening.”

Sustainability

On their sustainability policies, Diane said: “We do a lot of plant-based menus and we’re careful with the provenance of our ingredients. Our head chef is also very conscious of reducing waste.

“We’ve got rid of single-use plastics and installed sensor lights in the bathrooms, so they only come on when needed.”

Coronavirus

Commenting on the coronavirus case at the UK Bus Summit that was held at the QEII Centre at the beginning of the month, Diane said: “Because there had already been some cases of coronavirus in London, we were already putting measures in place to mitigate concerns. We obviously sanitised the venue, not just for our clients, but for peace of mind for our staff, though we were told we didn’t need to.”