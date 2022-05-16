Public art installations showcase new agency concept

Creative agency, Chorus, has launched a ground-breaking new arm of its business that draws on the team’s unique expertise and understanding of art-influenced experiences.

Chorus Arts focuses on providing immersive and purposeful art experiences and has launched with the unveiling of its first project – a collaboration with Hammersmith and Fulham Council entitled ‘Art On The High Street’. The community engagement project involves the creation of art installations across the borough and has seen the agency curate content alongside local artists, as well as produce and consult on the creative concepts.

The theme Waves of Wonder led the curation, with artists briefed to create a piece that celebrates local culture and is inspired by the undulation of the River Thames and the H&F logo. The initiative launched at two sites in the local area, North End Road and Dawes Road, where six pieces of art influenced by the Queen’s Jubilee adorn a 40-metre panel in full public view. Chorus have also added further to the programme with an installation at West Brompton Road Station.

“Chorus Arts is a part of our business that focuses on not for profit and commercial purposeful art, mainly in the public domain and we have a lot of ambition to see where that take us,” said Andrew Perrott, Managing Director, Chorus. “But we realise that these big ideas start in our own back yard, working with local artists and for our local community.”

“We are proud of Chorus’ rich artistic roots, and we want Chorus Arts to be a celebration of both our passion and expertise. For us, it’s about embracing and championing art within both the live and digital environments and taking our clients on that journey with us. Our aim is to unite artists from varied cultures and communities and use their talents to produce immersive and engaging art experiences that makes the world of art even more accessible,” concluded Andrew.

Chorus Arts is uniquely positioned to bring together communities, not-for-profit organisations, creative collaborators and private clients in creating art-inspired projects.