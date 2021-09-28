Provision Events: specialists in sport fan activation

Provision Events boast the reputation of being one of the world’s leading full-service sport activation agencies. ‘Connecting Brands with Sports Fans Worldwide’ is more than just their mission; it’s their passion.

Since 2004, Provision Events have delivered over 1,400 activations across a variety of sports, such as golf, tennis, rugby, football and cricket. With a truly global reach, Provision delivers fan experiences of different scales at the world’s biggest sporting events, including the Olympic Games, Ryder Cup, Rugby World Cup, the US Open Tennis and more!

Working from our offices in the UK, USA and UAE combined with 17 years of experience in conceiving, designing, building, and delivering memorable and innovative activations, Provision Events produce exceptional results for brands, rights holders and agencies throughout the year and across the globe.

Over the past year, Provision have expanded their service offering outside of the activations they are famous for and provide a truly full-service package.

Through internal investment and the launch of industry leading partnerships, Provision offers 4 key services which can be combined or rolled out individually depending on client needs and outside of the world of sport:

Activations and Fan Zones: creating interactive, immersive, and measurable experiential experiences to connect brands with fans. From small scale to large city centre fan zones and touring roadshows

Virtual design studio: 3D renders & video flythroughs, interior design, artwork, branding, visuals, event maps, games, apps and much more

Event services: structures, interior fit out, crew, content capture and sharing platforms.

Simulators: any sport, any location, any occasion

Explore the breadth of what Provision Events has to offer as a full-service sport activation agency at www.provision-events.com and keep a lookout on Provision’s social media pages over the coming months for more fantastic examples of their work.

