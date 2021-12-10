Promotions signal strong end to 2021 for Warwick Conferences

Award-winning Midlands venue, Warwick Conferences, has announced two significant promotions, amid a strong and successful end to 2021.

Gail Tomlinson-Short and Nathalie Piper-Krop have been promoted to Head of Business Development and Head of Sales & Events, respectively. Their promotions follow a record-breaking August and strong September for bookings, with event organisers returning to face-to-face meetings with confidence following the lockdown period.

Gail, who has been with Warwick Conferences for more than 25 years, will continue working with the wider business development and marketing team to find innovative ways of engaging with clients. The new Head of Business Development has been instrumental in a number of Warwick Conferences’ inspiring spaces, inputting into the development of the award-winning creative spaces and The Slate.

Nathalie Piper-Krop has been with the business for more than 17 years and has been influential in shaping innovative sales approaches to grow the commercial business within an academic environment. As part of her role as Head of Sales & Events, Nathalie will continue to drive the business’ overall sales strategy, lead the strategic development of the central sales & events team, and oversee the management of events to inspire visitors whilst ensuring excellent client experience.

Paul Bartlett, director of Warwick Conferences, said: “The promotions of Gail and Nathalie are truly deserved and mark an exciting new chapter at Warwick Conferences. 2021 has seen its challenges, but we have experienced record-breaking months as we build up to a new year full of exciting opportunities.

“Our hybrid and virtual services that we launched this year, for example, have proven really successful and we have experienced a high number of enquiries for these. We aren’t resting on our laurels, either, and have been working behind-the-scenes on a number of new spaces and initiatives which we will be launching next year. Thanks to our flexibility and ability to adapt our facilities to ever-changing client demands, we approach 2022 full of confidence as we look to continue to inspire businesses and visitors alike.”