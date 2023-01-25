Following a strong year in sales, the International Convention Centre Wales (ICC Wales) has appointed Sarah Ameson as its newest Sales Manager, the second to be recruited in the past 12 months.

Sarah has worked within the sector for more than 12 years and joins ICC Wales from Brightelm, where she was Commercial Sales and Marketing Manager. Prior to this, she worked as a Business Development Manager at RA Venues, part of the Compass Group, and she has extensive experience in retail, as well as event coordination and management.

In her new role, Sarah will be supporting the venue’s sales team with a key focus on leveraging opportunities with agencies, to understand their pain points and work towards their long-term goals.

Discussing her appointment, Sarah Ameson, Sales Manager, ICC Wales said: “I’ve watched ICC Wales grow from strength to strength from a distance and I am excited to now be part of such a fantastic venue and team. ICC Wales is still so new, and has done a phenomenal job of attracting large-scale events, some of which have never been to Wales or the UK before. The team are continually pushing the boundaries of what the country is known for, and I cannot wait to help push the message that Wales is a serious destination for business events, particularly to the agency market I know so well.”

Danielle Bounds, Sales Director, ICC Wales, commented: “Sarah’s abundant sales experience and agency background, alongside her passion, dedication and versatility, make her an incredible asset to the team and we feel privileged to have her on board. We’re extremely proud here at ICC Wales of our creative and committed team who help deliver exceptional events, and it’s because of this collective hard work that we are able to expand our team and offer more to our clients and partners.”