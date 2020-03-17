Prolight + Sound 2020: event has been cancelled

Prolight + Sound will not be held in 2020. On 12th March, the Hessian Ministry for Social Affairs and Integration issued general decrees prohibiting large-scale events expected to attract more than 1,000 visitors. At the present time, it cannot be assumed that the current situation will have changed by the time the postponed event was to have been held. Therefore, Messe Frankfurt has decided to cancel the event.

It was not possible to hold Prolight + Sound 2020 on the dates originally planned in view of the restrictions introduced against the background of the rapid spread of SARS CoV-2 infections.

“We did everything we could to hold Prolight + Sound 2020 as soon as possible after the original dates and would like to extend our thanks to the response and support from numerous companies and organisations that said they wanted to join forces with us to do so. We are very sorry to have to cancel the fair. However, we firmly believe that, under the current circumstances, this is unavoidable”, said Detlef Braun, member of the Executive Board of Messe Frankfurt GmbH.

Moving light and LED manufacturer, Robe lighting s.r.o had already pulled out of exhibiting at the show. CEO Josef Valchar said at the time: “I am sure that the industry will pull together to get through these challenging times. Prolight+Sound is the busiest and most important European trade show for us in terms of the rental and staging sectors, and an important showcase for new and emerging technology.

“We look forward to being back in 2021 to enjoy the dynamic mix and positive energy once again!”

The next Prolight + Sound will be held from 13th to 16th April 2021.