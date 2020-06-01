‘Project Confidence’ introduced as new cross association working group

Louise Day, assistant director of marketing and communications at Manchester Central (left) and Kate Simpson, marketing and communications director at the Business Design Centre.

The Event Industry Alliance (EIA) – the collective associations of AEO, AEV and ESSA, is pleased to introduce its latest cross association working group initiative – ‘Project Confidence’.

The purpose of the group is to formulate and implement consistent, timely and relevant communications across the three sides of the events industry – event organisers, venues and suppliers – to inform and engage stakeholders on the work being done to facilitate the safe resurgence of events, at the earliest opportunity.

The group, co-chaired by Louise Day, assistant director of marketing and communications at Manchester Central and Kate Simpson, marketing and communications director at the Business Design Centre, brings together some of the most talented marketers within AEO, AEV and ESSA membership.

It will look to create a comprehensive, rolling programme of communications to engage all stakeholders as we transition through recovery phases.

Day says; “It’s a real privilege to work with colleagues across the industry as part of this unique collaboration. We all recognise the importance of coming together to create a unified voice for our industry; one that not only amplifies the significance of events and the value they create but one that helps reassure our clients, partners and customers that we’re working tirelessly to get events back in business.”

Simpson says; “The events industry has been working hard over the last few months, in both lobbying the government and planning how events could now look and safely operate. The aptly named ‘Project Confidence’ is a key step in providing reassurance to all those who attend and participate in events, that we collectively as venues, organisers and suppliers, are doing everything we can to create safe spaces for people to meet again. I am proud to be working alongside members of all three associations in establishing communications that will support the work that has been going on behind the scenes to make the return to events a reality.”