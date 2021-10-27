Profit System Inc.’s EventPro Software: Event Technology Awards 21 Finalist

Profit Systems Inc. (PSI) is the developer of EventPro Software, the all-in-one event, venue, and catering management solution designed to help event professionals work more efficiently, provide superior customer service, and deliver flawless events. EventPro is a flexible, scalable system composed of core functionality and seamlessly integrated optional modules, deployed On-Prem (desktop or network installation), or via Private Cloud with client-dedicated databases. With its ability to be deployed in different environments and customised to meet varying event industry challenges, EventPro provides a competitive advantage for our diverse clients, including event venues, event planning professionals, and top caterers worldwide.

Established in 1985, PSI is a proudly different company, not only for our industry longevity, but also because of our development-driven, people-first culture. Our company president has always been a lead developer, so our focus is creating high-quality, purpose-driven software with continuously added value, backed by our highly praised, second-to-none implementation, training, and support team. Our valued, dedicated employees, with an average tenure of ten years (some at over twenty) provide beyond-the-call-of-duty service from our head office in North America, and branches in Australia and the United Kingdom. We take great pride in EventPro, and we are thrilled to be a finalist in the 2021 Event Technology Awards!

EventPro is built on a foundation of over 35 years’ experience, but we are always pushing forward with the proven technological advancements our clients need to succeed in the ever-changing event industry. Among our many continuing enhancements, we have incorporated integration, automation, and security features such as read-and-write API, EPConnect Suite (web integration for online bookings, registrations, and payments), Virtual Assistants (automation services for email notifications and calendar syncing), and Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and Single Sign On (SSO) for large-scale Active Directory in our Private Cloud.

