Production Services Association announce Co-Chairs Liz Madden and Tom Rees

The PSA is delighted to announce Liz Madden and Tom Rees have recently been elected as Co-Chairs of the Council. Both Liz and Tom have been active council members of the PSA for a long time and bring a wealth of knowledge to the role. Their joint goal is to increase direct support for members and further evolve industry representation, education and awareness of the business of technical production across the live events industry ecosystem.

Liz Madden commented: “We are looking forward to working with both council members and members to continue the growth and development of the PSA. The live industry faces ongoing challenges, and we will continue to provide support to members and the industry as a whole. Skills shortage is currently a key issue for the industry, and we are working on a training and education programme to address this.”

Tom Rees added: “We find great value in our long-standing experience on the council. By sharing Chair responsibilities, a PSA first, we can more effectively navigate during industry busy periods and continue to drive the success of the PSA, which boasts over 2300 members and grow this further.”

Rejoining Liz and Tom as Officers are Keith Wood as Treasurer and Dave Bigg as Vice Chair.

The PSA would also like to extend gratitude to Dave Keighley for his years of dedicated service as Chair. His contributions have been invaluable, and we are thankful for all he has done for the association. Dave will remain part of the elected council.