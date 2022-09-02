Production Futures to host PLASA panel on creating an inclusive workforce

Production Futures exists to create opportunities for young people to learn, train, network and develop real careers in production across every area of the live event, music, touring, theatre, TV, broadcast and film industries.

As part of the promotion for its forthcoming Production Futures ON TOUR autumn events, the organisation will host a seminar at this year’s PLASA Show on the subject of ‘Creating an Inclusive Workforce – How Can the Industry Attract Young Talent?’.

Chaired by CEO Hannah Eakins, the panel, which includes Jas Parekh (Production Futures), Koy Neminathan (Sales Director at Avolites Ltd), Amy Kerr (Field Sales Support Manager at Robe),and Ollie Jeffrey (Head of Production and Technical at Royal Albert Hall), will discuss solutions to the skills shortage in the live sector. Hannah Eakins explains:

“Since the pandemic, live events and the entertainment sector in general have faced huge skills shortages. We’ve assembled an expert panel to explore ways in which the industry can encourage new talent into these sectors, and discuss the ways in which opportunities can be created for young people. The session will be of great interest to employers seeking to boost their workforce, as well as young people looking for industry opportunities.”

The session will take place at Seminar Theatre 2 from 4pm – 5pm on September 4th and those interested in attending can sign up here.