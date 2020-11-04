Priya Narain joins the Event Marketing Association

The EMA welcomes Priya Narain to their team. She joins as General Manager with over six years’ experience in the event industry.

Richard Waddington, Chair of EMA states;

“COVID 19 has had catastrophic impact on the Events Industry and continues to do so. The EMA, other industry associations, and our members have not gone unaffected. However, we are now turning that corner, we have a program of online events for our members and working on some key initiatives, such as sustainability, back to Live, and Diversity and Inclusivity across the industry.”

Priya has a great passion for the industry and supporting new talent and is one of the co-founders of industry initiative Event First Steps that encourages event industry newcomers to forge their own career path. Coming from a sales background with skills gained from working with both a venue and a catering company, Priya will be responsible for continuing to drive the main goals of the association; content led educational events, fuelling ongoing engagement with members, and providing a voice of the industry on behalf of ‘in-house’ event professionals.

Advertisement

Priya Narain said;

“I’m extremely excited to be joining EMA, it gives me a great opportunity to be at the heart of such an important industry group and I look forward to supporting and driving the strategy forward. EMA is here to both support and represent the in-house eventprofs, I’m excited with the opportunities the lie ahead.”