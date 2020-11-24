Unprecedented line-up of world-renowned photographers donate prints of iconic music artists to raise money for Stagehand’s Covid-19 Crew Relief Fund.

Over 100 iconic prints of world-renowned music artists taken by globally celebrated photographers including Rankin, Tony McGee and Jill Furmanovsky are now on sale.

Available for £95 each, the sale represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of music history, with many of the prints usually unavailable to buy. 100% of proceeds go to Stagehand – the only UK charity specifically dedicated to providing hardship funding for live music crews who have fallen on tough times.

Available from today for a limited four-week period, expect a mix of established photography names, from Gerry Mankovitz and Pooneh Ghana to Adrian Boot and Ki Pharaoh. The eclectic range of artists represented in the photographs include David Bowie, Coldplay, Arctic Monkeys, Bob Marley, Mick Jagger, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Marina Diamandis, The Streets, Florence and the Machine, Liam Gallagher, Jonny Greenwood, Beth Ditto, Tina Turner, Brett Anderson, Alice Cooper, Sting, Stormzy, Kate Nash… to name just a few.

Stagehand was launched over two decades ago and is the only UK charity specifically dedicated to providing hardship funding for music stage crew who have fallen on tough times.

Mike Lowe, Chair of Stagehand’s Board of Trustees, comments: “The livelihoods of people working in live music productions has been decimated by the effects of Covid-19. Every day we hear from people who are struggling and Stagehand is raising funds to help those in most need, with the simple aim of helping to keep roofs over heads and food on tables.”

All photographs are on sale at Prints For Music (www.printsformusic.com) and each A3 (420mm x 292mm) print is priced at £95, plus shipping options worldwide. All proceeds of the sale will go to the charity. The launch of Prints For Music for Stagehand was organised by leading photographer Ed Robinson who is also selling some of his prints to raise funds.

Ed comments: “Like so many others, the struggles of the COVID-19 pandemic has affected me deeply on a personal level as well as professionally. I have reached out to the people I know in the music and photographic industries with the simple idea to try to help those who are not getting the support they need to survive this crisis. For many photographers who have been privileged enough to have been given access to photograph these artists, it has only been made possible by the efforts of their production teams. None of these photographs would have been possible without the artists and those who support them. This initiative is our way of giving back in their time of need. It will help preserve their livelihoods and enable the shows to go on in the future.”

The sale is open on www.printsformusic.com until 21st December 2020.