PRG welcomes Simon Watkin as new CFO EMEA

PRG is excited to announce the appointment of Simon Watkin who has joined the team as the chief financial officer for PRG’s EMEA operations. Simon will be focussed on providing financial leadership and functional expertise to the EMEA region, alongside wider advisory support to the business.

Simon brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience as he trained and qualified as a chartered accountant at PWC and has acquired 15+ years’ experience in finance. Alongside his career in finance, Simon has also gained experience in operational, buying and product management roles, which has given him a broader commercial awareness and expertise.

He joins the team from Claire’s Accessories: he worked as the European finance director from 2013, before running the European operations for the past three years.

Simon commented: “I am thrilled to be joining PRG. The business is an undoubted leader in the entertainment industry, and with the high-quality team we have, I look forward to helping the business capitalise on the great opportunities it has for future growth.”

Advertisement

Reporting directly to Chris Corrini, global CFO of PRG Group, Simon will form part of the core senior management team and will be working across all of the offices throughout Europe and the Middle East.

Chris commented: “We believe Simon Watkin is a first-rate addition to the PRG team and we are delighted he has joined as CFO of PRG’s EMEA operations. He brings quality financial and operational experience with several large and mid-sized multinational firms with multi-location operations. Simon brings passion and energy to his work along with strong leadership. He has been a positive contributor to his companies throughout his career.”