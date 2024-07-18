Present Communications achieves certification to ISO 20121:2012 Sustainable Event Management

Present have achieved certification to ISO 20121:2012 Sustainable Event Management in relation to its work as a supplier to the events industry, supplying technology and support to the live events, experiential and broadcast sectors.

ISO20121:2012 provides a recognised framework for sustainable event management. Present has prioritized sustainability since its inception almost 20 years ago as an early adopter and supplier of (what is now called) virtual and hybrid event technology.

Present MD Kieron Garlic says “Achieving this certification is testament to the hard work of the team and our continuing focus on sustainability. It also underscores the direction we are taking the business. Remote production and broader connectivity services facilitate the wider reach and impact of the events we work on and the content we produce. I am immensely proud of the team’s efforts and what they’ve accomplished which will ensure moving forward we are not only delivering impactful and valuable services but also delivering them in the most sustainable way”.

Managing Director UK & Ireland at BSI, Matt Page comments “Congratulations to Present for achieving certification to the sustainable events management standard. This certification demonstrates Present’s dedication to both sustainability and purpose from the supplier side of sustainable event delivery. Following a rigorous audit, Present proved vital action had been taken to meet the requirements of the Sustainable Events Management System Standard and consider key environmental, social, and economic impacts. BSI is proud to provide support in this area and will continue to work alongside industry and society to accelerate the adoption of sustainable measures.”

BACKGROUND

Present have provided audio visual and event technology support for almost 20 years, originally supporting hotels and conference centres with audio visual equipment and event technicians.

From 2008, we have provided video conferencing services for corporate events and on-site webcasting support to streaming platforms (streaming from a laptop wasn’t possible in those days!)

As a video specialist to other audio visual and production companies, online video became core to what we do.

Covid took the business fully virtual for a short while. Our MCR / studio was used for hundreds of live broadcasts over the lockdown period.

Present now provides a comprehensive range of video, streaming, filming, podcast, post production and connectivity services to the events, experiential and broadcast industries.