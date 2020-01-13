PR agency, 52eight3, goes into new decade with a bang

52eight3, the experienced tech, venue and supplier marketing and PR agency, has seen exciting growth in 2019 with the acquisition of several exciting new clients.

The Sussex-based marketing and PR agency, which focuses on getting technology and suppliers seen, known and loved by event organisers, goes into 2020 on a huge high after a period of exciting growth in 2019.

The agency’s clients, who range from global event management companies, AV suppliers, specialist software business and inflatable structure suppliers, have grown and expanded in the last quarter, with the acquisition of event technology platform, Grip; leading event organiser, Omanexpo; and software specialist, Evessio.

The agency will further expand this year by venturing into representing venues within the industry.

Katie Morhen- founder & director of 52eight3

52eight3 has also announced that the team will be exhibiting at International Confex for the first time in February 2020, marking exciting expansion and continued success.

Founder and director of 52eight3, Katie Morhen said: “We are incredibly excited about what 2020 has to hold for 52eight3. Last year was a really great year for us, where we saw some fantastic new clients come on board and we really look forward to getting these suppliers seen and loved in the industry this year.

“All of our clients are definitely going to make waves and we can’t wait to see what we can achieve together going forward.

“With a new office space at Freshmill in Haywards Heath, the team and I are really looking forward to an even bigger and better 2020 which will include exhibiting at Confex this year for the first time!”