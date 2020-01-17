Porchester Hall showcasing sought after venue at the London Summer Event Show stand B24

Situated in the City of Westminster, Porchester Hall’s Grade II listed classic art deco design and understated elegance make it a sought-after venue for a variety of events. The Main Hall’s grandeur and versatility have seen it play host to concerts from the likes of Amy Winehouse, Kylie Minogue and Pink Floyd; TV broadcasts such as Monty Python’s ‘The meaning of Life’ and Channel 4’s ‘Stand Up for Cancer’; as well as countless legendary parties, banquets, fashion shows, charity galas and conferences. The lavish hall seats 450 for dinner and holds up to 630 for standing events, with numerous ancillary spaces for those requiring backstage or breakout areas.

Image: Chiko Photography

This content is sponsored by Porchester Hall